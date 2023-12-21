The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers score an average of 58.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.

East Carolina's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Pirates record are 7.2 fewer points than the Buccaneers allow (74.5).

East Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Charleston Southern is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.

The Pirates are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers concede to opponents (42.6%).

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

20.6 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2 BLK, 45.2 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 2 BLK, 45.2 FG% Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG% Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 50 FG%

East Carolina Schedule