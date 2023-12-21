The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) will look to extend an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Davidson vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 73.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 56.6 the 49ers give up to opponents.

Davidson is 10-1 when it scores more than 56.6 points.

Charlotte is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.

The 49ers average 10.8 more points per game (63.0) than the Wildcats allow (52.2).

Charlotte has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 52.2 points.

Davidson has a 10-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.0 points.

The 49ers shoot 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 62.5 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Issy Morgan: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

