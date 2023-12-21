The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) welcome in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-15.5) 138.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-15.5) 140.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Davidson has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, four out of the Wildcats' eight games have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Spartans' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

