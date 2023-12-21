The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games Davidson shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 266th.
  • The 73.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are just 3.1 more points than the Spartans allow (70.8).
  • Davidson is 5-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Davidson performed better in home games last year, averaging 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Davidson drained 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Campbell W 62-50 John M. Belk Arena
12/9/2023 Miami (OH) W 79-61 John M. Belk Arena
12/16/2023 Lynchburg W 98-63 John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate - John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Dayton - John M. Belk Arena

