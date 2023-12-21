The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games Davidson shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Spartans are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 266th.

The 73.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are just 3.1 more points than the Spartans allow (70.8).

Davidson is 5-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Davidson performed better in home games last year, averaging 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 on the road.

When playing at home, Davidson drained 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule