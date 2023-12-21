If you reside in Davidson County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Davidson High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 21

7:45 PM ET on December 21 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at T Wingate Andrews High School