If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Craven County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at New Bern High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21

6:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: New Bern, NC

New Bern, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Croatan High School at New Bern High School