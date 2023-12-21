The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 16.6 more points per game (73.2) than the 49ers give up to opponents (56.6).

Davidson has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.

Charlotte has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.

The 63 points per game the 49ers put up are 10.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (52.2).

Charlotte is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.2 points.

When Davidson gives up fewer than 63 points, it is 10-0.

This year the 49ers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats shoot 46% from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers concede.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Imani Smith: 4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Olivia Porter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

