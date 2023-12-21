How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (10-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 16.6 more points per game (73.2) than the 49ers give up to opponents (56.6).
- Davidson has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
- Charlotte has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
- The 63 points per game the 49ers put up are 10.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (52.2).
- Charlotte is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.2 points.
- When Davidson gives up fewer than 63 points, it is 10-0.
- This year the 49ers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats shoot 46% from the field, 11% higher than the 49ers concede.
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 48.5 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Imani Smith: 4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Olivia Porter: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VCU
|L 57-49
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 69-58
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 65-60
|The Buc Dome
|12/21/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/30/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
