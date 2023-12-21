The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will play the Davidson Wildcats (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 17.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani Smith: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Porter: 4.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Charlise Dunn: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Issy Morgan: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

