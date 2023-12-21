How to Watch the Campbell vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (4-7) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Campbell vs. High Point Scoring Comparison
- The Camels put up 5.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Panthers give up (73).
- When it scores more than 73 points, Campbell is 3-0.
- High Point's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
- The 60.5 points per game the Panthers put up are 9.5 more points than the Camels allow (51).
- When High Point totals more than 51 points, it is 4-4.
- When Campbell allows fewer than 60.5 points, it is 5-2.
- The Panthers shoot 37.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Camels concede defensively.
- The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.
Campbell Leaders
- Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%
- Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (29-for-69)
- Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
Campbell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 74-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Lancaster Bible
|W 99-28
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 54-39
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
