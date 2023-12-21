The High Point Panthers (4-7) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Campbell Camels (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Campbell vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Camels put up 5.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Panthers give up (73).

When it scores more than 73 points, Campbell is 3-0.

High Point's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The 60.5 points per game the Panthers put up are 9.5 more points than the Camels allow (51).

When High Point totals more than 51 points, it is 4-4.

When Campbell allows fewer than 60.5 points, it is 5-2.

The Panthers shoot 37.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Camels concede defensively.

The Camels' 44.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG% Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (29-for-69)

10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (29-for-69) Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

