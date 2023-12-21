Thursday's game that pits the Campbell Camels (7-3) versus the High Point Panthers (4-7) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 21.

The Camels' last outing was a 54-39 loss to East Tennessee State on Sunday.

Campbell vs. High Point Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Campbell vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 64, High Point 60

Campbell Schedule Analysis

The Camels took down the No. 242-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Michigan Broncos, 70-61, on November 24, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Panthers have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Campbell is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 242) on November 24

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 293) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 314) on November 23

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 334) on December 5

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 356) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.1 BLK, 60.5 FG% Shy Tuelle: 10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42 3PT% (29-for-69)

10.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 42 3PT% (29-for-69) Gemma Nunez: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Svenia Nurenberg: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Audrey Fuller: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 157th in college basketball, and conceding 51 per outing, eighth in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.

The Camels score 87.8 points per game at home, and 49.3 away.

Campbell concedes 44.5 points per game at home, and 56.3 away.

