Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dreher High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 21

10:00 AM ET on December 21 Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Carolina International School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21

6:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Julius Chambers High School at Central Cabarrus High School