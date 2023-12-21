How to Watch Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- N.C. A&T vs Coastal Carolina (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
- TCU vs Old Dominion (5:30 PM ET | December 21)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Appalachian State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 227th.
- The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.0).
- Appalachian State is 6-1 when scoring more than 75.0 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did away from home (66.5).
- The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.7).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Appalachian State fared better at home last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.1% mark away from home.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|W 111-35
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|W 93-81
|Curry Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-59
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Tarlton Complex
|12/30/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
