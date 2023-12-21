The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina

Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Appalachian State has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 227th.

The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (75.0).

Appalachian State is 6-1 when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did away from home (66.5).

The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.7).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Appalachian State fared better at home last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.1% mark away from home.

