Thursday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) and the Mercer Bears (5-8) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Appalachian State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on December 21.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 99-91 loss to Marquette in their last game on Sunday.

Appalachian State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 70, Mercer 65

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers picked up their best win of the season on November 6, when they took down the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 71-65.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Mountaineers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Appalachian State has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 204) on November 6

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 218) on December 5

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 283) on November 11

68-63 over Furman (No. 288) on November 23

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 315) on November 24

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

17.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 6.8 PTS, 27 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 69.5 points per game (135th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (301st in college basketball). They have a -19 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

