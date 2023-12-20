The North Florida Ospreys (4-8) square off against the Winthrop Eagles (6-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 58.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 69.2 the Ospreys give up.

Winthrop is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

North Florida is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

The 70.1 points per game the Ospreys record are 9.4 more points than the Eagles give up (60.7).

When North Florida puts up more than 60.7 points, it is 3-4.

Winthrop is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 70.1 points.

The Ospreys shoot 42.8% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles make 37.7% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Ospreys' defensive field-goal percentage.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.6 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Ronaltha Marc: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Leonor Paisana: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61) Blessing Okoh: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19 3PT% (8-for-42)

