Winthrop vs. North Florida December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (4-5) face the North Florida Ospreys (3-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UNF Arena. This contest will start at 12:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Winthrop vs. North Florida Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 11.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Florida Players to Watch
- Rougier: 11.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Adams: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Swann: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Broermann: 8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eklund: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.