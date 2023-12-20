North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wilson County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nash Central High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood Temple Academy at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
