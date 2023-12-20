The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) aim to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts put up 9.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Royals allow (67).
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Western Carolina is 1-1.
  • Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
  • The Royals record only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).
  • When Queens (NC) scores more than 68.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • Western Carolina is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Royals are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Catamounts concede to opponents (41.3%).
  • The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (31-for-107)
  • Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%
  • Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville L 59-48 Ramsey Center
12/15/2023 @ North Carolina L 96-36 Carmichael Arena
12/18/2023 Murray State L 89-79 Ramsey Center
12/20/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Wesleyan - Ramsey Center
1/7/2024 Montreat - Ramsey Center

