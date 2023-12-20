The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) aim to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts put up 9.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Royals allow (67).

When it scores more than 67 points, Western Carolina is 1-1.

Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The Royals record only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).

When Queens (NC) scores more than 68.7 points, it is 3-0.

Western Carolina is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.

The Royals are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Catamounts concede to opponents (41.3%).

The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG% Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (31-for-107)

11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (31-for-107) Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule