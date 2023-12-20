How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) aim to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts put up 9.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Royals allow (67).
- When it scores more than 67 points, Western Carolina is 1-1.
- Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Royals record only 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).
- When Queens (NC) scores more than 68.7 points, it is 3-0.
- Western Carolina is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Royals are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Catamounts concede to opponents (41.3%).
- The Catamounts make 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%
- Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (31-for-107)
- Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%
- Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 59-48
|Ramsey Center
|12/15/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 96-36
|Carmichael Arena
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|L 89-79
|Ramsey Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/7/2024
|Montreat
|-
|Ramsey Center
