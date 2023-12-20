Wednesday's contest features the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) squaring off at Curry Arena (on December 20) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 win for Queens (NC).

The Catamounts are coming off of an 89-79 loss to Murray State in their last outing on Monday.

Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 68, Western Carolina 60

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Catamounts defeated the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, who are ranked No. 352 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 54-43, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Western Carolina has six losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 47.8 FG% Jada Burton: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Chelsea Wooten: 11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (31-for-107)

11.8 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (31-for-107) Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Audrey Meyers: 7.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts' -129 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.9 points per game (301st in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

The Catamounts average 62.7 points per game at home, and 51.2 on the road.

At home, Western Carolina gives up 66.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 71.8.

