North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Surry County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Surry High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alleghany High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.