SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SoCon teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the Chattanooga Mocs squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Queens (NC) Royals
|3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
