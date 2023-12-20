High school basketball competition in Sampson County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Christian School at Harrells Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20

4:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20

6:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Salemburg, NC

Salemburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hobbton High School at Midway High School