How to Watch the Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts' 57.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Royals allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Western Carolina is 1-1.
- Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Royals score just 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).
- Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- Western Carolina is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
- This year the Royals are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts give up.
- The Catamounts shoot 41.2% from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Royals concede.
Queens (NC) Leaders
- Nicole Gwynn: 18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (33-for-103)
- Jordyn Weaver: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%
- Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Alexandria Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%
Queens (NC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 68-60
|Curry Arena
|12/10/2023
|Columbia (SC)
|W 83-62
|Curry Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Radford
|L 62-46
|Dedmon Center
|12/20/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
