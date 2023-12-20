The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts' 57.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Royals allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Western Carolina is 1-1.

Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The Royals score just 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).

Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Western Carolina is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

This year the Royals are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts give up.

The Catamounts shoot 41.2% from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Royals concede.

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (33-for-103)

18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (33-for-103) Jordyn Weaver: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG% Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Alexandria Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%

