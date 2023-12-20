The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts' 57.9 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Royals allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.0 points, Western Carolina is 1-1.
  • Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
  • The Royals score just 3.2 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Catamounts give up (68.7).
  • Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.
  • Western Carolina is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
  • This year the Royals are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Catamounts give up.
  • The Catamounts shoot 41.2% from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Royals concede.

Queens (NC) Leaders

  • Nicole Gwynn: 18.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (33-for-103)
  • Jordyn Weaver: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%
  • Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Alexandria Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%

Queens (NC) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Presbyterian L 68-60 Curry Arena
12/10/2023 Columbia (SC) W 83-62 Curry Arena
12/17/2023 @ Radford L 62-46 Dedmon Center
12/20/2023 Western Carolina - Curry Arena
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb - Curry Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

