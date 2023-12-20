The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) play the Queens (NC) Royals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curry Arena. This matchup will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 17.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Tiziana Huici: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

