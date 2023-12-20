If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pitt County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charles B Aycock High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20

5:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

D.H. Conley High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20

6:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeastern High School at Farmville Central High School