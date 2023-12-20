The Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Oklahoma matchup.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Oklahoma Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-3.5) 155.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-2.5) 155.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Tar Heels' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Oklahoma is 7-2-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, five out of the Sooners' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 13th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).

Oddsmakers have made the Tar Heels' national championship odds the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

