How to Watch North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
- North Carolina has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.
- The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.6 more points than the Sooners give up (61.3).
- North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
- The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
- When playing at home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
