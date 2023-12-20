The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

North Carolina has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Sooners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.

The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.6 more points than the Sooners give up (61.3).

North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).

The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).

When playing at home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

