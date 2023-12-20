Wednesday's game between the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) and No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at Spectrum Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Oklahoma securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-1.2)

Oklahoma (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Oklahoma is 7-2-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. A total of five out of the Sooners' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Tar Heels' games have gone over.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 84.9 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are allowing 75 per contest to rank 283rd in college basketball.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 38.1 rebounds per game, 122nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.7.

North Carolina connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.8%.

North Carolina and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tar Heels commit 10.4 per game (68th in college basketball) and force 11 (277th in college basketball).

