The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) meet the Longwood Lancers (8-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Information

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Po'Boigh King: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Fred Cleveland Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Darius Harris: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Perry Smith Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 214th 73.4 Points Scored 81.8 57th 165th 70.2 Points Allowed 60.6 11th 278th 30.8 Rebounds 41.0 10th 182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 14.1 6th 252nd 6.6 3pt Made 5.9 300th 222nd 12.7 Assists 12.8 217th 143rd 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 169th

