How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning run when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- North Carolina Central has put together a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.
- The Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 15 more points than the 60.2 the Lancers allow.
- When it scores more than 60.2 points, North Carolina Central is 6-4.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 North Carolina Central is averaging 37 more points per game at home (101) than away (64).
- At home, the Eagles give up 59.8 points per game. Away, they allow 73.8.
- At home, North Carolina Central knocks down 9.3 treys per game, 3.8 more than it averages away (5.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.9%) than away (25.4%).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Radford
|L 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 67-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/15/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 102-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/20/2023
|Longwood
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/3/2024
|Truett McConnell
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/6/2024
|Howard
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
