Wednesday's contest features the Longwood Lancers (12-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) clashing at McDougald-McLendon Arena (on December 20) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-67 win for Longwood, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 72, North Carolina Central 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-5.2)

Longwood (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

North Carolina Central's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, and Longwood's is 7-3-0. The Eagles have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lancers have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, North Carolina Central is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Longwood has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +81 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball and are giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball.

North Carolina Central falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It is grabbing 35.2 rebounds per game (242nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.2 per outing.

North Carolina Central knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 30.0% from deep while its opponents hit 29.1% from long range.

The Eagles average 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (214th in college basketball), and give up 85.9 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball).

North Carolina Central wins the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 11.2 (133rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.