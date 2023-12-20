The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -12.5 148.5

NC State Betting Records & Stats

In four of nine games this season, NC State and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points.

NC State's matchups this year have an average total of 149.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolfpack are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

NC State has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wolfpack have played as a favorite of -800 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for NC State.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 4 44.4% 79.3 153.6 70.6 145.5 148.5 Saint Louis 3 33.3% 74.3 153.6 74.9 145.5 147.1

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Wolfpack record are just 4.4 more points than the Billikens give up (74.9).

NC State has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.9 points.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-5-0 2-2 5-4-0 Saint Louis 6-3-0 1-0 4-5-0

NC State vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Saint Louis 15-2 Home Record 15-3 4-6 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

