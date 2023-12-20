The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ Horne: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Casey Morsell: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Burns: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mohamed Diarra: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Saint Louis Players to Watch

NC State vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 78th 80.3 Points Scored 74.6 178th 159th 70 Points Allowed 75.7 284th 96th 35.3 Rebounds 30.1 306th 107th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 333rd 193rd 7.3 3pt Made 7.3 193rd 160th 13.6 Assists 11.4 291st 40th 9.6 Turnovers 10.6 87th

