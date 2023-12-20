The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack put up 30.9 more points per game (79.0) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (48.1).
  • When it scores more than 48.1 points, NC State is 11-0.
  • Old Dominion's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 79.0 points.
  • The Monarchs score just 3.2 more points per game (59.7) than the Wolfpack give up (56.5).
  • When Old Dominion totals more than 56.5 points, it is 6-0.
  • NC State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
  • The Monarchs are making 35.0% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (33.0%).
  • The Wolfpack's 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 12.9 higher than the Monarchs have conceded.

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
  • Zoe Brooks: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
  • River Baldwin: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 59.2 FG%
  • Madison Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Illinois State W 79-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Liberty W 80-67 Reynolds Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ South Florida W 66-54 Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/31/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/4/2024 Florida State - Reynolds Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.