How to Watch the NC State vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NC State vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack put up 30.9 more points per game (79.0) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (48.1).
- When it scores more than 48.1 points, NC State is 11-0.
- Old Dominion's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 79.0 points.
- The Monarchs score just 3.2 more points per game (59.7) than the Wolfpack give up (56.5).
- When Old Dominion totals more than 56.5 points, it is 6-0.
- NC State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
- The Monarchs are making 35.0% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (33.0%).
- The Wolfpack's 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 12.9 higher than the Monarchs have conceded.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
- River Baldwin: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- Madison Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Illinois State
|W 79-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Liberty
|W 80-67
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 66-54
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/4/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
