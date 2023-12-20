How to Watch NC State vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Billikens allow to opponents.
- In games NC State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 149th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Wolfpack score are just 4.4 more points than the Billikens allow (74.9).
- When NC State totals more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.1.
- Looking at three-point shooting, NC State fared better at home last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 93-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|W 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
