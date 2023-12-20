Wednesday's game features the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (11-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) clashing at Chartway Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-53 victory for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Wolfpack's last game on Saturday ended in a 66-54 victory over South Florida.

NC State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 68, Old Dominion 53

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack beat the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Wolfpack have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 52) on November 29

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 93) on November 24

79-61 at home over Illinois State (No. 94) on December 3

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

16.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62) Zoe Brooks: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) River Baldwin: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 59.2 FG% Madison Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game, with a +248 scoring differential overall. They put up 79 points per game (39th in college basketball) and give up 56.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).

