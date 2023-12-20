MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEAC teams will be in action across two games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the LSU Tigers taking on the Coppin State Eagles at Physical Education Complex.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|LSU Tigers at Coppin State Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at VCU Rams
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
