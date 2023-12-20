North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lincoln County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
