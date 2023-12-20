Player props are listed for Anze Kopitar and Oliver Bjorkstrand, among others, when the Los Angeles Kings host the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 29 points in 28 games.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Kevin Fiala has totaled 29 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 23 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 19 0 2 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals and added 18 assists through 28 games for Los Angeles.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Bjorkstrand's 26 points are important for Seattle. He has 10 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 25 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 21 assists in 33 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.