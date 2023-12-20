North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Johnston County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Neuse Charter School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
