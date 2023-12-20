North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Iredell County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
