Tyrese Haliburton and Terry Rozier are two players to watch when the Indiana Pacers (13-12) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Hornets fell to the Raptors 114-99. With 22 points, Rozier was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 22 3 7 3 1 2 P.J. Washington 15 7 5 4 0 3 Brandon Miller 14 3 0 0 1 0

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward provides the Hornets 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rozier's averages on the season are 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Hornets get 13.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Mark Williams' averages for the season are 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 64.9% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 23.7 3.3 8.0 1.6 0.4 3.2 Miles Bridges 16.9 5.7 2.0 1.1 0.1 1.8 Gordon Hayward 14.0 3.5 4.1 0.8 0.2 0.9 Brandon Miller 14.2 3.6 2.4 0.6 0.7 2.4 P.J. Washington 8.9 4.5 2.8 1.2 0.7 1.8

