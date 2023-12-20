North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Halifax County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weldon High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
