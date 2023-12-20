The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-3) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-10) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 59.3 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 52.1 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Gardner-Webb is 1-6 when it scores more than 52.1 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.3 points.

The Buccaneers average 31.2 fewer points per game (59) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (90.2).

The Buccaneers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow defensively.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

15.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

9.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73)

8.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73) Ramatoulaye Keita: 3.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%

3.9 PTS, 45.7 FG% Andrea Martinez: 4.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Gardner-Webb Schedule