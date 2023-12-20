North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Forsyth County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Surry High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stokes High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
