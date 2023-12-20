The Delaware State Hornets (6-8) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the East Carolina Pirates (6-5) at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 139.5.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -12.5 139.5

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, East Carolina and its opponents have gone over 139.5 total points.

The average total in East Carolina's matchups this year is 144.5, 5.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pirates' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

East Carolina has been the favorite in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, the Pirates have won two of their three games when favored by at least -800 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that East Carolina has a 88.9% chance to win.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 7 70% 74.1 148 70.4 144.8 144.6 Delaware State 6 60% 73.9 148 74.4 144.8 139.3

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Pirates score 74.1 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hornets allow.

When East Carolina scores more than 74.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 4-6-0 1-2 5-5-0 Delaware State 7-3-0 2-2 5-5-0

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Delaware State 10-6 Home Record 4-8 2-9 Away Record 2-14 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

