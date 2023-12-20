The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) take on the Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • East Carolina has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pirates sit at 208th.
  • The Pirates record just 0.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Hornets give up (74.4).
  • East Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • East Carolina put up 72.2 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 63 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Pirates gave up five fewer points per game (69.6) than on the road (74.6).
  • East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 63-52 Minges Coliseum
12/9/2023 South Carolina L 68-62 Minges Coliseum
12/14/2023 Florida L 70-65 RP Funding Center
12/20/2023 Delaware State - Minges Coliseum
12/29/2023 East Tennessee State - Minges Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

