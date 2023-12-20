The Toledo Rockets (6-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 68.6 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up.

Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Duke is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.

The 75.0 points per game the Blue Devils average are 14.0 more points than the Rockets give up (61.0).

When Duke scores more than 61.0 points, it is 6-3.

Toledo has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.

The Blue Devils are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (39.1%).

The Rockets make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.2 FG%

Duke Schedule