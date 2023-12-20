The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will face the Toledo Rockets (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Duke vs. Toledo Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Duke Players to Watch

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Taina Mair: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Reigan Richardson: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

