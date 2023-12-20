Wednesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) and Toledo Rockets (6-2) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 70-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Blue Devils secured an 82-63 victory over FGCU.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 70, Toledo 64

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils beat the Richmond Spiders, the No. 57 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-53 on November 6, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Blue Devils have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Duke has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 57) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 68) on November 14

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 70) on November 30

82-63 at home over FGCU (No. 72) on December 10

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 252) on November 9

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.2 FG%

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 179th in college basketball) and have a +112 scoring differential overall.

At home, the Blue Devils are putting up 7.9 more points per game (78.2) than they are in away games (70.3).

Duke is giving up 58.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (72.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.