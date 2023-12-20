The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Duke has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 129th.

The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.0 more points than the Bears give up (69.6).

When Duke puts up more than 69.6 points, it is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did away from home (68.0).

Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last season, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.

Duke drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule