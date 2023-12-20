The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Duke has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 129th.
  • The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.0 more points than the Bears give up (69.6).
  • When Duke puts up more than 69.6 points, it is 7-2.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did away from home (68.0).
  • Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last season, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.
  • Duke drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium

